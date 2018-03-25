Mumbai-pune cycle race: Haryana’s Dilawar Singh pedals his way to 2nd successive race title

Defending champion Dilawar Singh of Haryana peddled his way to his second successive title at the 52nd edition of the Mumbai-Pune cycle race on Sunday, finishing the race in 3:47:28s.

Dilawar was closely followed by Krishna Naikodi from the Air Force, who took 3:48:24s to finish the race.

Railway’s Sandesh Uppar won the prestigious ‘King of the Ghat’ title and finished third overall, clocking a time of 3:48.25s.

Among local cyclists, Kishor Jadhav representing Services finished fifth, clocking 3:48:47s.

“The climate was quite hot and the temperature even touched 41 degrees Celsius and it was tough to maintain pace,” said Dilawar, while speaking about the race and its challenges.

“This time there were more participants and most of them were professionals, so the competition was tough and being the defending champion, I was under immense pressure to perform,” Dilawar added.

The iconic event, which

was sponsored by Giant-Starkenn, saw a record entry of

175 cyclists from all over the county.

The race was flagged off from Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai at 7 am and the competitive leg of the race began from RK Studios in suburban Chembur.

Top cyclists reserved their energy for the last push and were following the peloton (main group or pack of riders) for a definite duration of the race.

Punjab’s Sahil won the Panvel Prime segment with a timing of 42:28s and was followed by Manohar Lal and Sachin Desai.

Harish of the Indian Air Force won the Khopoli Prime segment clocking a time of 1:31:44s.

The cyclists had to push themselves to conquer the mighty Bor ghat. Sandesh clocked shortest time (22:25s) to finish the ghat section, while Dilawar, a close second, took an extra 15 seconds to finish the section.

Railways’ Arvind Panwar came thrid, taking 23:10s to climb the Bor Ghat.

The race resumed after the ghat section, following a rest period of 30 minutes.

The route for the final section, from Khandala to Pune is almost entirely flat, barring the rolling terrain near Kamshet. The sprinters took advantage of the flat road and Kishor Jadhav finished behind Dilawar at Jungli Maharaj road. However, his timing at the ghat section worked against him and after the calculation of the cumulative timing, he slipped to fifth place.

The top finishers(BOX)

1. Dilawar Singh, Haryana (3:47.28s)

2. Krishna Naikodi, Railway (3:48.24s)

3. Sandesh Uppar, Railway (3:38.35s)

4. Arvind Panwar, Railway (3:48.36s)

5. Kishor Jadhav, Services (3:48.47s)

6. Rohtas Kumar, Services (3:49.06)