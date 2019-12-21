National School Chess Championship for Blind: Pune’s Shitole aces chess moves, secures under 16 top spot

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 19:03 IST

Sixteen-year-old Sayali Shitole from Poona School and Home for Blind Girls clinched the under-16 top spot and the second spot in open category in the National School Chess Championship for the blind which concluded at Mumbai Maratha Fruitwala Dharamshala, Alandi, on Saturday.

This was Shitole’s first national level tournament since she began learning to play chess two years ago.

“I started playing chess at our school two years ago. We have about 30-35 girls who play the game and a coach comes twice a week to train us. Other than that we play amongst ourselves,” said Shitole, who has been staying at the Poona School and Home for Blind Girls since the past nine years.

“I enjoyed the tournament. I think I need to improve more to perform better. I observed there are many good players who are smart with their moves and quick with their game,” added Shitole, who also practices Judo.

Girls shine

Along with Shitole, Nivida Mahajan, Poonam Jadhav (2nd, 3rd in u10), Kartiki Keskar (1st in u12) and Muskan Pardeshi (2nd in u14) delivered an impressive performance.

“I only play chess and I don’t like any other sports,” said Kartiki Keskar.

The girls at Poona School are trained by Dhanaji Kakade.

“Girl keeps on playing among themselves and Kakade comes twice a week to teach these girls. I am happy for all these girls. There are also a few more girls who finished on fourth and fifth positions in their respective categories,” said Rajram Jagtap, head master, The Poona School and Home for Blind Girls, Gandhi Bhavan, Kothrud.