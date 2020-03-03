e-paper
Home / Pune News / NCP members allege civic budget bias based on allocation of funds

NCP members allege civic budget bias based on allocation of funds

pune Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members of the newly merged villages have alleged that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allocated greater budgetary provisions to central areas in Pune, despite these areas being already developed. The PMC has allocated fewer funds to areas on the outskirts of the city in the municipal budget, is the allegation.

The PMC has given Rs 5 crore to each corporator representing the city area, perceived as a BJP stronghold, but has allocated only Rs 2 crore for development of merged-village areas, alleged NCP members.

Yuvraj Beldare, NCP leader said, “The BJP is controlling the PMC since 2017. Most opposition party members are from Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri, Ambegon and Warje areas, where there is a lack of developmental facilities. These areas do not have good roads, drainage lines, footpaths and electric poles. If the PMC would give more budget to the members from outskirt areas, it would help to balance out the development of the city.”

NCP member Bhaiyasaheb Jadhav pointed out that more funds should be given to merged villages rather than spending money on the same works in the city area.

Gopal Chintal, BJP member said, “The Opposition is claiming that they have received less funds. However, the Congress and the NCP used to follow the same principle of not giving a budget to outskirt areas when they were in power. So, why are they making false allegations now?”

