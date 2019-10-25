NCP scores dramatic victory over BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale in Satara LS bypoll

pune

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:36 IST

The dramatic defeat of Udayanraje Bhosale, the BJP’s newly-inducted leader in Satara Lok Sabha bypolls by NCP’s Shrinivas Patil by a decisive 88,000 votes has been one of the biggest electoral upsets from western Maharashtra.

The 13th descendant of the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji, Udayanraje was a sitting MP of the NCP for the last three terms when he quit the NCP in September to join the BJP.

The NCP fought back to recover that seat by nominating Shrinivas Patil, a former IAS bureaucrat and party MP, who resigned as Sikkim governor to fight the elections.

Speaking to the media after the results Patil said, “I am offering my victory to NCP leader Sharad Pawar. The people of Satara did not accept Udyanraje’s decision to resign (from NCP), despite getting elected just a few months earlier. Now, I will use my experience to help solve citizens’ issues in the Lok Sabha.”

Reacting to the Satara victory, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, “The people have the utmost respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but if the dignity of that legacy is not maintained, they will decide differently.”

Barely a few months ago, Udyanraje, the sitting MP of Satara, quit the NCP to join the BJP, thus vacating his seat and forcing a bypoll in the constituency.

The Satara seat became a battleground of prestige for the BJP and the NCP and none less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in support of Udayanraje. Wearing the headgear of a Maratha warrior, Modi, who had heaped criticism on Pawar at a number of other rallies appealed to the people to vote for Udayanraje and the other alliance candidates in the district.

However, it was Pawar’s spirited campaign, especially, his speech in heavy downpour in Satara which clearly turned the voter sentiment not just in Satara but in many constituencies, especially in western Maharashtra.

Of the eight assembly seats in Satara district, Udayanraje’s cousin Shivendraraje Bhosale won one seat for the BJP, while the other seven were wrested by the NCP-Congress.

The vitriolic Udyanraje who has been a Shiv Sena MLA in the past, joined the NCP and was elected as an MP thrice. In mid-September, he quit the NCP to join the BJP and suffered a defeat today.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:36 IST