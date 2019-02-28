New syllabus has Pune SSC examinees on the edge

Students appearing for the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education’s senior secondary certificate (SSC) examinations in Pune will have to negotiate the final lap of a revised syllabus. This year’s secondary school certificate examination will be the first year after the state board has revised the syllabus and scrapped oral exams for languages and social sciences.

“The syllabus has changed this year, so I did not have much study material except text books and notes, but the board did publish some sample papers,” says Abhiruchi Kotamkar, a student of St Joseph high school, Pashan and a resident of Balewadi.

“I am glad that I don’t have to memorise topics in subjects like History, but am apprehensive that the marking would still be done as per old rules,” she adds.

“We got to know about the examination centres on Wednesday, before that there was some anxiety,” said Ashish Kotamkar, parent of Abhiruchi.

“A major change that board brought in is doing away with rote learning (at least partly) and asking more open-ended questions,” said Ashish .

Jasmine Rathod, who took admission to St Felix school this year and was earlier studying at a school in Satara, said, “I was worried about coping with the new syllabus, but I went for mathematics classes, and teachers at school took extra effort to help me, but they are also struggling to understand the new syllabus.”

Vijayalaxmi Kulkarni, a mathematics teacher at Rosary high school, Salunkhe Vihar road, said, “Though the additions of topics like financial planning is new, the concept is interesting, but not every student might grasp it easily. It is a very informative syllabus, but it is a lot for students to catch up with. Besides, for the exams, the SSC students also have to attempt 16 marks from their Class 9 portion which is a cause of concern for many. This could be a hinderance for scoring in subjects like algebra and geometry. We also could not conduct many practice tests except for one prelims, as it took time to complete the portion.”

What is new this year?

-The education department revised the Class 10 syllabus this year.

-It also changed the paper pattern making it activity based to discourage rote learning and encourage application based learning

-The board decided to scrap 20 mark oral exams for languages and social sciences as a result of which students would now have to write 100 mark tests.

- Except for social sciences, all the other papers would have some questions based on the class 9 syllabus to test the student’s conceptual understanding from the previous standard

-For the first time, Balbharti released practice papers for students to solve on its official website

SSC 2019

- At least 17 lakh students appearing for the exam in Maharashtra

- Exams begin on March 1 and end on March 22.

- A detailed timetable is available on www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:57 IST