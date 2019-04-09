NIRF 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University ranked 10th among varsities

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has slipped one place securing 10th rank in the 2019 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by President Ramnath Kovind on Monday. SPPU earned a score of 58.40 points.

The President declared the NIRF rankings of universities, colleges and engineering institutions in New Delhi. While the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranked first in the country among the universities, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, ranked topped among the overall category.

Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice-chancellor said, “We are happy that SPPU has ranked in the top 10 universities in NIRF and 17th in overall category. SPPU’s progress is on the right track and to be consistently in top 10 for the last three years is a big achievement. It is the collective efforts of all the students, faculty and officials of the university.”

In 2018, SPPU had secured the 9th rank in the university category, improving from its 10th rank in 2017.

The NIRF website said SPPU gained points due to higher placements for the past three years, improved facilities for students and better utilisation of financial resources.

The NIRF rankings were released for a total of nine categories: Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture and Law.

The rankings are based on five basic parameters: teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 14:44 IST