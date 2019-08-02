Now, an ‘oath’ to keep NCP party workers from straying

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:26 IST

With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) witnessing increasing number of desertions ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, the party has started an oath-taking campaign in Pune to stop other leaders from leaving the party.

Three NCP legislators- Shivendra Raje Bhosale (Satara), Sandeep Naik (Airoli) and Vaibhav Pichad (Akole) quit the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the party’s former state women wing president Chitra Wagh last month.

NCP’s youth wing in the presence of Dr Amol Kolhe, member of Parliament from Shirur, conducted an oath-taking ceremony on Thursday at Dudhne lawns, Warje.

At least 250 party workers took the oath.

Ankush Kakade, NCP spokesperson, said, “The party workers are expressing faith in the leadership of Sharad Pawar. Members would remain with the party and help in making the party victorious in the future.”

NCP leader Parth Pawar and NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe were also present at the event.

Sharad Pawar, who was on his Satara district tour on Thursday, said, “My best wishes to those in the party who have other ideas (of desertion) on their minds. Such situations arise in politics sometimes and I have the experience of dealing with it. The NCP MLAs, who switched allegiance to the BJP-Shiv Sena, alleged that they were unable to carry out development works while being on the opposition benches. This clearly shows that the ruling parties are functioning with vendetta.”

When mediapersons asked Pawar as to how many more leaders will quit the NCP, Pawar, said, “I am clueless about these developments. Party workers who follow the ideology of late deputy prime minister and first Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan, a Congress stalwart who hailed from Satara, will not make such a move.”

NCP will be victorious in Satara: Pawar

Sharad Pawar said that he was not concerned about the NCP’s prospects in Satara in the assembly polls due in September-October, after Bhosale’s decision to jump the ship.

“I have received three applications (from candidates seeking the party’s poll tickets) from the Satara assembly segment. So, I am not concerned about (falling short of) candidates. The party will definitely retain the seat,” Pawar said.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 16:24 IST