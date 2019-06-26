Official of anti-terrorism squad arrested for extortion in Pune

Amit Vishnu Tekale (32), a sub-inspector posted with anti-terrorism squad was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly demanding an extortion sum of Rs one lakh from a victim.

A Marathi film actress has already been arrested in the case.

The victim Subhash Dattatreya Yadav (28) lodged a complaint with the Sahakarnagar police.

Besides Tekale, the police have arrested Rohini Mane and Ram Jagdale. The police are on the lookout for another accused Sara Ganesh Sonawane. Yadav had lodged a complaint against Mane at Wanowrie police station, while Mane had complained that he had allegedly molested her after which a complaint was lodged against him.

Police investigators said that Tekale had called Yadav to settle the issue, made him apologise to Mane and allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from him and accepted Rs 1 lakh as bribe. He had allegedly threatened Yadav that he would frame him in a false case if he did not pay the remaining amount, the complaint stated.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:37 IST