On the frontline: Virus will be controlled when there is 60-70 % herd immunity, says Dr Choudhari

pune

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:55 IST

Health workers are on the front lines fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Prashant Choudhari, (45) who is a practising radiologist and also a managing committee member, Indian Medical Association; secretary, Pune Radiologist Association, and general secretary, National Medicos Organisation, Maharashtra speaks to HT about the on ground work that he has been doing since the lockdown began.

What exactly is your role in this crisis?

Ever since the lockdown began, I along with a few of my doctor friends were instrumental to collate and collect information of all the private doctors who would give free consultation within the set timings across Pune. This was during the first week of the lockdown. I have never shut my OPD during the lockdown. In fact, after finishing the stipulated hours in the OPD, I join a team of doctors to visit hotspot areas in Pune for assistance. We go door-to-door and conduct preliminary checks and treat those with minor covid symptoms

I was first sent to Parvati vasti where I checked 200 patients and found four suspected cases. As a doctor, we were initially told that the vasti people might not like us prodding them, but once we began our rounds, they were more than cooperative. Creating awareness among them was also our job as they were afraid of the stigma. We were a team of two doctors, four local volunteers and a PMC official. There is always an ambulance on standby to take the suspected cases to Naidu hospital. Currently, I have been given Mangalwar peth, where I have screened 170 people.

How does your day begin and rolls out?

I wake up early and begin by helping my wife in the kitchen, washing the utensils, preparing for the breakfast, as my wife is also a doctor. We have two children and my parents al so stay with us. So before I set out for my OPD, I ensure that the entire family has had a health breakfast by 9.30 am.

We have divided the house work among everyone and we pitch to help in any ways we can. Then post my OPD, after 3 pm, I head into the field, checking patients until 7pm.

What precautions are you taking?

In the OPD I use mask, sanitiser and a gown with head cap and a face shield. On field, I wear a PPE which is compulsory along with gloves and masks.

What is your assessment of the Covid-19 crisis n Pune? How is it unfolding?

Covid-19 is not going to go away. There are going to be end number of cases undiagnosed, for 50 per cent of patients who might have Covid-19 are healthy carriers and the number will increase. When there is 60-70 per cent of herd immunity within the community, only then will this virus be controlled. PMC has its limitations, and though they are trying their best, we have a huge population, and it will need not just doctors, but everyone to participate.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

All hospitals are doing an amazing job. But the gaps are from the citizens. Patients hide facts regarding symptoms and travel history, which makes them careless. I appeal all residents to share all details.