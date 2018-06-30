Parking should also be included in Smart City planning in Pune

Smart city project should also involve parking as a component in Pune besides working on tackling solid waste management (SWM) issues,” said Mukta Tilak, mayor, at the day-long conclave on smart cities held at Hotel Westin, Koregaon Park.

She was speaking at the inaugural session at the Elets smart, livable and resilient city conclave presented by the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), Pune municipal corporation(PMC) and Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation(PCMC). The event was organised to celebrate the third anniversary of the smart city initiative in Pune.

“For any new project, people’s participation is the key factor. PSCDCL should take into account the fact that this city has large number of vehicle population and parking is an issue. It should be implemented through smart city,” she added.

Rajendra Jagtap, CEO and executive director, PSCDCL, spoke about the development so far in the city. Also, present at the conclave was Siddharth Dhende, deputy mayor, Pune Municipal Corporation and Dilip Kamble, minister of state for social justice.

Kim Sung Eun, consul general of Republic of Korea, Madeleine Sandstedt Kjellberger, Consul, Consulate general of Sweden and Antoni Vives, former deputy yor, Barcelona was also present.

“Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) will be looking at a new initiative on a private public partnership for tackling solid waste management. It will initially be planned in Aundh Baner Balewadi(ABB) areas,” he said.

Jagtap said that besides working on solid waste management system, education and health are also on the agenda, with five civic schools in Aundh Baner Balewadi areas, becoming smart schools. There are also plans to promote smart clinics, with the view of giving quality healthcare to everyone.