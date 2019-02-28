Players ranket 1 to 75 restricted from taking part in talent series: Saikat Roy

Saikat Roy who has a rich experience of 20 years in officiating tennis matches is happy with the way youngsters are taking part in tournaments like talent series, super series, championship series and national series. Speaking with Jigar Hindocha, Saikat Roy spoke about how new rules from All India Tennis Association (AITA) for conducting junior tournaments will help tennis to grow.

What are the benefits of participating in the super series tournament?

Participating in tournaments like talent series, super series, championships series help kids to earn AITA points. It helps them to develop a strong base. Good performance in these events (under-14, 16 and 18) may also give them a chance to represent India in junior davis cup and for girls junior federation cup.

From the month of April, AITA will also bring few changes in the talent series tournament format.

The players ranked 1 to 75 will be restricted from taking part in super series. Since they are quality players they can easily win the matches so restricting them will give chance to new players who can develop their game. It will be really helpful.

What kind of talent and skills we are able to see in the under-14 category?

Excellent players are coming from across the nation. I am impressed with the quality of players from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Even states like Telangana and Gujarat are producing great talent. These kids need to groom so that they can become good players in future.

What are your views about the ongoing tournament?

Things are running pretty good here. Parents and kids are happy with all the arrangements. I must appreciate work of Javed Sunesra, tournament director, he takes care of all the things. He is the first one to come to the court before the matches start and check whether all things are on track or not.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 16:15 IST