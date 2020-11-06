e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMC launches “V-Collect” to collect unused items

PMC launches “V-Collect” to collect unused items

pune Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the help of Swach, has launched a “V- Collect” mobile van, to collect unused items from homes, including clothes, toys, books, and electronic items.

These, in turn, will be re-distributed to the poor in the city.

Swach is operating the V-Collect van and it will run in the city from November 5-13.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar, solid waste management department’s Madhav Jagtap, additional commissioner Yashwant Dange and the Swach organisation’s Alok Gogate and Laxmi Narayan, launched the van on Friday.

Swach issued a press statement that said, “V collect has been a regular and much-in-demand initiative of the PMC-Swach model through which citizens give away discarded, but reusable items. Diwali is one of the busiest times of the year for all those in waste management.”

Call the helpline number 9765999500 or 7066032972 to know the V-Collect van’s route details and itinerary.

