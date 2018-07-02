PMC plans to convert plastic waste collected into fuel

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has plans to convert plastic and thermocol collected during the ongoing drive into fuel, the civic officials said.

On March 23, the Maharashtra government issued a notification banning sale and use of plastic items and had given three months’ time to dispose the plastic waste. During the first week after ban, PMC has generated over 50 tonnes of plastic waste. In their bid to get the best out of waste, PMC has decided to turn plastic waste into ‘refuse-derived fuel’ (RDF).

Suresh Jagtap, head of the solid waste management department at PMC said, “We will convert all the plastic collected into RDF. This is not only a good way of generating wealth out of waste but also the correct form of disposal of the accumulated plastic waste.”

He added, “The conversion of plastic into fuel will be done in PMC’s Bhumi green plant, located at Wadgaon. All the ward offices have been given the responsibility to dump collected plastic in the plant at Wadgaon. The RDF produce will then be sold to companies producing thermal power.”

RDF is a fuel produced from various types of wastes such as municipal solid wastes (MSW), industrial wastes or commercial wastes.

RDF consists largely of combustible components of such wastes, as non-recyclable plastics (not including PVC), paper cardboard, labels, and other corrugated materials. These fractions are separated by different processing steps, such as screening, air classification, ballistic separation, separation of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, glass, stones and other foreign materials and shredding into a uniform grain size, in order to produce a homogeneous material which can be used as substitute for fossil fuels.

Monica Walujkar, an official from the solid waste management department, PMC said, “We are well aware of the cost effectiveness of the project of conversion of plastic into fuel. PMC has been doing it earlier as well. However, addition of the plastic waste in other wet waste will further enrich the quality of the fuel.”

This fuel will be sold in places like Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad etc. said Walujkar.

Meanwhile, while PMC has till now collected ₹22 lakh fine from institutions and traders for violating the norms of plastic ban, not even a single case nor warning has been registered against any individual for not abiding by the norm.

Walujkar said, “The civic authorities have decided to go easy on individuals who violate the rules of the plastic ban. We confiscate the plastic from them but we don’t penalise them.”

She added, “The civic administration has decided not to act against individuals till mid-August. We have decided to create awareness about the ban for the next one and a half month. However, post that we will start imposing fines on individuals as well.”

