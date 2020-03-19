e-paper
PMC’s daily check on 69 who came in direct contact of +ve cases, 2,086 foreign returnees

pune Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:20 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in action mode to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection in the city. At least 69 residents, who had come in direct contact of the seven positive cases reported within the PMC limits, are being monitored daily by health officials.

Also, PMC has drawn up a list of 2,086 residents who returned to the country after March 5 and are residing in the city. Of these foreign returnees, at least 463 are being checked for symptoms through daily telephone calls by the PMC health department. The exercise will continue for the next 14 days.

PMC health officer Vaishali Jadhav said that the municipal corporation has formed various teams to conduct surveys and contact tracing and a total of 69 residents were identified who came in direct contact of the positive cases. “These citizens are in the category of high risk for Covid-19 and hence, the PMC health staff is visiting these people daily and checking for the symptoms of the coronavirus,” Jadhav said.

“If the patients who are in touch with the PMC, develop symptoms of Covid-19, they would be shifted to Naidu Hospital,” added Jadhav.

