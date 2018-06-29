PMPML to hike bus fares to cope with fuel prices, passengers irked

The Pune mahanagar parivahan mahamandal limited’s (PMPML) decision to increase the bus ticket fares has irked residents who use the public transport utility.

Is adding more buses the solution? While the Pune mahanagar parivahan mahamandal limited has decided to increase bus fares, it has inducted 73 new bus drivers and may add 200 more buses to its fleet Why PMPML needs more buses

◼ Total number of buses - 2,093 buses

◼ Owned by PMPML - 1,440

◼ Owned by private contractors -653 Bus shortage issue

◼ Scheduled number of buses for daily operations - 1,700

◼ Number of buses plying daily -1,400

73 new drivers inducted, joined duty from June 27

200 more drivers to be added in the next two months Ticket fare hike issue

Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director of PMPML, said, “The hike in diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices has resulted in a daily financial loss for the department. Therefore, we are planning to increase the ticket fare. We are scrutinising the price model of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Bengaluru. Based on a detailed report, further decisions will be taken.”

According to the official data given by a senior PMPML official, the department faces a daily loss of Rs 3,60,000 owing to the increased price of CNG and diesel. However, the proposal has not gone down well with the residents who opined that instead of reducing the fare, PMPML is working on how to increase the ticket prices.

Ranjit Gadgil, programme director at city-based NGO Parisar, said, “Fare hike is absolutely uncalled for. While there could be strong arguments of reducing the prices, rise in the ticket fare is unfair.”

He added, “PMPML’s focus should be on increasing ridership. However, with this decision the department is only focusing on further creating a distance from passengers. The operational cost of a two-wheeler is less than that of the ticket rates of PMPML buses. Increase in ticket rates will further push residents into opting for two-wheelers. This will only lead to creating further problems.”

Instead, to manage the loss incurred by the PMPML, both the Pune municipal corporation and the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation should give some additional subsidy to the transport utility, added Gadgil.

Satish Chitale, member of city-based NGO PMP Pravasi Manch, said, “For a very long time, we have been requesting the PMPML authorities to reduce the ticket fare. Rather than helping the passengers, they are further burdening them by increasing the fares.”

A senior PMPML official, on condition of anonymity, justified the possible fare rise and said, “The department is already in loss. The PMPML has a debt to pay to the Maharashtra natural gas limited (MNGL) and the firm has threatened to stop supply if we fail to pay the dues.”