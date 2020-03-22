Police deploy teams to check those quarantined at home

pune

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 19:56 IST

A total of 136 teams of two police personnel each have been deployed to keep tabs on those who have returned from foreign countries in the past few weeks, in a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19, said K Venkatesham, commissioner, Pune police, on Sunday.

“Our staff will be checking up on hundreds of people requested to observe self quarantine after having returned from abroad,” said Venkatesham.

The commissioner has also urged people to follow guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The management of co-operative housing societies must guide and assist those observing self quarantine. In case any assistance is required, contact 1800-233-4130,” said commissioner Venkatesham.

After the announcement by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on implementation of Section 144 across the state, the director general of police, Maharashtra, held a video conference with the police chiefs of major cities and called for appropriate orders to be passed by the inspector generals of respective areas. Venkatesham and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi attended the conference together.