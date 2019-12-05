Police detain neighbour in murder case of skating coach found with throat slit

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:51 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday detained the neighbour of the skating coach and a national-level skater, who was found dead with stab wounds and his throat slit, on an open plot near Hinjewadi on Wednesday.

The detained man, identified as Vitthal Dnyanoba Manmode, 30, resides in the same building as the deceased skater, who Nilesh Shivaji Naik, 24, said police.

According to police, Naik resided in Vighnaharta Society, Susgaon, in Mulshi. He is a native of Jaisinghpur, Kolhapur. He was found in a pool of blood and the injury was cause by a sharp weapon.

Naik was a roller inline skate hockey coach-cum-player and moved to Pune from Kolhapur eight years ago. He used to train under his uncle Ashok Gunjal at Bhosalenagar, said police.

UR Khade, assistant police inspector, Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case said, “Manmode and Naik resided in the same building and that is how they got acquainted.”

The complaint was lodged by the deceased man’s paternal uncle Kapil Bhupal Naik, 34, a resident of Susgaon.

According to the complainant, Naik had told him over a phone call that he was with Manmode, a few hours before he was found dead.

Based on the complainant’s statement, the police went to Manmode’s house which was locked. The police traced him to Navi Mumbai and sent a team to bring him back to Pune, said Khade.

“Manmode went to Navi Mumbai two days ago and was brought back by our team,” said Khade.

The Hinjewadi police had registered a complaint under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.