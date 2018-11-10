Police rescue kidnapped 5-year-old boy in Pune, two arrested

Wakad police rescued a five-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from the parking area of a residential society in Thergaon on Sunday, from Chinchwad railway station on Wednesday.

The police have arrested Mohammad Shakeel Saleem Khan (32), a resident of Virar in Mumbai, and Shahrukh Miraj Khan (26) of Mahalaxmi complex in Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad on charges of abducting the child and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his father.

According to the police, the accused Shakrukh, who runs a mess and sells eggs at the housing society where the victim’s family resides, carried out the kidnapping with the help of his brother-in-law Shakeel. They kidnapped the boy on Sunday, but Shahrukh called the victim’s father on Tuesday demanding Rs 5 lakh for his release.

According to the police, after receiving the call from kidnappers, the victim’s father alerted the police. Ten teams were formed by the police and deployed at the place near Chinchwad railway station where the kidnappers had told the victim’s father to bring the ransom money. Police nabbed the duo from the spot and rescued the boy.

Shahrukh knew that the victim’s father ran a successful scrap business that employed 25 people. The kidnappers took the boy to Lonavla and Virar before returning to Pune, police said.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:33 IST