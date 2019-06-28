Pollution-free wari rides on SPPU students’ shoulders  

The annual pilgrimage of the warkaris arrived in the city amid much fanfare. Students from various colleges under the umbrella of Savitribai Phule Pune University(SPPU) will use this occasion to launch a cleanliness drive and an awareness campaign. At least 35,000 student volunteers from five different universities will participate in the palkhi procession, and help clean up the villages, where the warkaris will reside.

The drive will be conducted under SPPU’s ‘Swachh Wari-Swastha Wari- Nirmal Wari- Harit Wari’ initiative by National Service Scheme (NSS) students.

The students will accompany the warkaris and clean up the area once the pilgrims leave. Fifty-lakh paper dishes will be distributed to warkaris, which they will use for their meals. With this, at least one crore litre of water will be saved, which would have been used to wash the utensils. Not just that, 20,000 neem saplings will be planted by these volunteers on the wari route.

The ‘Swachh Wari-Swastha Wari- Nirmal Wari- Harit Wari’ initiative was inaugurated on Thursday by the SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

The palkhi started its journey towards Pandharpur from the SPPU campus, in which at least 35,000 students from five different universities in the state will accompany them. Many senior officials from SPPU along with NSS students carried the palkhi on their shoulders on this occasion.

“Wari is walking through the university, which is full of traditional values, and we can learn many things out of it. The management of this wari is exceptional and we all should learn from it. There has been no chaos in wari management for many years,” said Karmalkar.

Earlier on June 23, Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis addressed a mega event organised by SPPU, in a bid to set up a world record of distributing maximum tree saplings in this year’s Wari. In this event 16,731 neem saplings were distributed to students who had come from 370 colleges across Pune district.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:25 IST