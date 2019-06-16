Pride month: Curating a safe space for Pune Gays

Gaysi Family, a forum aimed at providing a voice for people who identify as members of the LGBT+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community, has organised the Gaysi 2X2 meetup Pune edition, on June 21, from 6pm to 9pm at the French Window Patisserie, Koregaon Park.

The 2X2 meetup aims at creating a safe space for members of the LGBT+ community, to meet and talk about anything and everything under the sun.

The idea behind starting the 2X2 meetups is the lack of safe spaces for members of the LGBT+ community in the country.

Gaysi Family, was started as a blog to provide a voice and a safe space for “Desi Gays” (people from the South Asian subcontinent ( HT PHOTO )

Gaysi Family, was started as a blog to provide a voice and a safe space for “Desi Gays” (people from the South Asian subcontinent. An online forum and website for Gaysis with something to say, Gaysi Family blog publishes personal opinions, coming out stories, poems, erotic fiction, book reviews, movie reviews, event notices or anything at all that is related to being Gaysi or Queer.

What began as a simple idea of sharing stories, has evolved to include authors from across the world, with diverse content and traffic from countries all over.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:02 IST