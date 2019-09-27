Principal speak: MBA today, projects tomorrow, life skills forever

pune

Pratima Sheorey has an MBA in marketing from the Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PhD from Symbiosis International University. She has 19 years of experience in the academic and corporate sector. Sheorey is currently involved in government and private consulting assignments on market strategy, potential and volume estimation, branding and service experience. She is a regular visiting faculty at Telecom Ecole De Management, Paris. Sheorey has recently been appointed as an independent director on the board of Yes Bank.

Are students on point in terms of being work-force ready?

Students are exposed to experiential learning right from the first semester in order for them to learn the concepts and their application. Elements of behavioural skills like people management, crisis management, conflict handling and negotiation, inter-personal skills are enhanced for the students.

Tell us about your college?

Our students of MBA-IDM have been doing some great projects with the local bodies like PMC, PCMC, PMRDA and Maha-Metro

What projects are undertaken to upgrade students?

Students are getting opportunities through B-School competitions to upgrade their knowledge, research acumen and applied orientation. Bloomberg terminals, SAP lab, Oracle lab and Analytics lab helps them to upgrade themselves.

What are your plans for the future?

As a young institute which is 26-years old, SCMHRD aspires to become a force to reckon with when it comes to quality education and wholesome development. With a firm focus on assurance of learning, we intend to reinvent ourselves constantly. We are also working in a big way to increase our presence in the industry-academia collaborative paradigm. By collaborating with industries we are able to provide a greater platform for our students to explore the nuances of the business while being at school through live projects, internships and B-School competitions.

