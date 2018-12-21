Principal speak: We impart essential knowledge, skills required for CRIP sector, says Mangesh G Korgaonker, director general, NICMAR

Mangesh G Korgaonker, director general, NICMAR is an eminent academician with several years of prior experience at national institutions like IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Bombay. He has also worked as a consultant in various sectors both in India and abroad.

Tell us about your college.

National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) is a premier academic institution in the field of construction, real estate, infrastructure and project management (CRIP) sector.

The institution imparts requisite knowledge, technical and managerial skills to its students to holistically groom them for taking up responsible leadership roles in the CRIP sector. It also undertakes special projects, collaborates with other apex organizations, disseminates knowledge through seminars/conferences, publishes literature and takes up numerous consultancy projects besides regularly conducting executive management development programmes for enhancing the skill sets of professionals from renowned CRIP organisations.

For its noteworthy contribution to research in CRIP, and the institution has been recognised as “Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO)” by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology since 1990.

The institute received a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) grant which enabled it to involve eminent academicians from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA; University of Michigan, USA; University of Loughborough, UK; International Labour Organization, Geneva; Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and other premier institutes in India, and eminent practitioners from India in development of the first full-fledged curriculum for a two year Post Graduate Programme in Advanced Construction Management in the late eighties.

What are your plans for the future?

NICMAR aims to establish full fledged universities specialising in domains such as construction, real estate, infrastructure, projects, continuing education and skill development, urban planning, smart cities, executive education, research and problem solving in all the domains of interest.

What steps are being taken to enhance students’ skills?

CRIP is one of the fastest growing industries in the country today. It is also one of the major contributors to the nation’s economy. This evolving industry offers abundant opportunities for students to take up responsible positions at various strategic levels. However, it demands new skill sets and competencies as there are immense advancements in technology and consequently methods and practices in the industry.

The aspirants need to have a fine blend of new age technical and managerial skills along with a sound understanding of core concepts, and knowledge of new software applications being used in the industry. This institute helps in the emerging industrial requirements and imparts the essential knowledge and skills required in the Construction, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Project Management (CRIP) sectors. We also impart knowledge, skills and competencies in a variety of technology areas including construction materials, construction equipment, digitalisation of construction through mobile, internet and IT technologies, lean and sustainable construction practices, variety of new age application software, mechanization and automation, and manufacturing approach to construction. Our highly qualified and experienced faculty members from academia and industry adopt the best pedagogical practices to hone the technical and managerial skills of our students.

Tell us about steps taken for upgradation of students.

In terms of academic upgradation, the institute strives to impart knowledge of the latest developments in the CRIP sectors. Our faculty members of all NICMAR campuses, adopt innovative teaching practices, and share the best practices and examples of innumerable CRIP projects with the students to inculcate in them a confidence to lead any project in the CRIP sector. We regularly revise the curriculum so as to ensure that it caters to the requirements of the industry. There is special attention paid to teaching crucial managerial skills. Besides, the institute regularly organises guest talks delivered by experts in the CRIP industry. Each year, NICMAR organises many field visits for its students.

