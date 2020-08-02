Prominent Pune Ganpati mandals will not seek public contribution this year

pune

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 20:39 IST

Prominent Ganpati mandals of the city have decided not to seek public contribution this year for the Ganeshotsav which is due in 20 days.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its related regulations have called for a muted Ganeshotsav this year, which is otherwise, organised with grandeur in the city. “This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything has changed and it applies to all of us celebrating the Ganpati festival. We have formed a group of all prominent Ganpati mandals in the city, Jay Ganesh Vyaspith. There are at least 300 mandals in the group and we have appealed to all members to keep the celebration simple, not collect varganis (public contribution) and worship the Ganpati idol for 10 days as per tradition without crowding,” said Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal, one of the prominent mandals of Pune.

Every year, a month before Ganeshotsav, some Ganpati mandals start collecting varganis from local residents, shop owners and traders. Through this public contribution, the 10-day festival is celebrated with pomp and show till the immersion procession. The financial turnover of these ten days in Pune city is more than Rs 100 crore.

This year, the Ganpati mandals will not install big pandals as well, informed mandal members.

“We have started a Covid care help centre near Dagdusheth temple, through which members of Ganesh mandals work with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and help them with contact tracing of Covid-19 positive patients. A member of a Ganapti mandal is well versed with the local area and hence, he can help the PMC officials conduct better contact tracing. Till now, we have been able to help with at least 400 cases of contact tracing with the PMC team in Peth areas in the last 15 days. Another initiative which we have recently started is a dedicated Covid centre for patients at the Fergusson College hostel by the Pune Ganpati mandals. With a capacity of 400 beds, it has been developed by the contribution of the Ganapti mandals in Pune city,” added Suryvanshi.