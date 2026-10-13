One day after Texans coach DeMeco Ryans revealed the acquisition in his postgame press conference, the Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday their trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston. Cardinals finalize Marvin Harrison Jr. trade; GM says decision not easy

The final terms were Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick to Houston in exchange for second- and seventh-round picks in 2027 to Arizona. Previous reports had said the Cardinals were sending Harrison and a seventh-rounder in exchange for a second and a sixth.

The trade is still pending a physical.

"Decisions like this are never easy," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said in a statement. "Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career."

The Cardinals figure to be sellers before the Nov. 10 trade deadline as they face an uphill climb in the stacked NFC West. Harrison was held out of Sunday's game, which Arizona lost 45-21 to the Detroit Lions, because a trade agreement had been struck.

Four games into his third season in the NFL, Harrison heads to a new team and reunites with C.J. Stroud, his college quarterback at Ohio State. The Texans were expected to compete for the AFC South title, but lost their first four games before defeating winless Tennessee 26-3 on Sunday.

The fourth overall pick of the 2024 draft, Harrison was eclipsed by Michael Wilson as Arizona's No. 1 receiver. After he hauled in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie campaign, Harrison's output dropped to 41 catches for 608 yards and four TDs while being limited to 12 games in 2025.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, he has five receptions for 85 yards and one score this season. He joins a Houston receiving corps led by two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins , Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte .

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