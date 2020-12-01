e-paper
Home / Pune News / PSI arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 35,000

PSI arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 35,000

The accused has been identified as Prashant Kondiram Kirve, attached to Laxminagar police chowki, Yerawada

pune Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:47 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
ACP Vijaymala Pawar of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the accused
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, on Thursday arrested police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to Yerawada police station for accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Kondiram Kirve, attached to Laxminagar police chowki, Yerawada.

The Yerwada police had registered a case for offences under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused PSI was the investigating officer in the case.

The accused threatened to arrest a family member as co-accused in the POCSO case and demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The amount was later negotiated to Rs 35,000. He accepted the bribe amount and then allowed them to go free in the case.

He was arrested after the family member who was threatened by him lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case.

The complaint states that “Kirve had threatened the POCSO accused to frame his mother in the case and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The amount was later negotiated to Rs 35,000.”

After the complaint was lodged, ACP Vijaymala Pawar of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the Anti Corruption Act has been lodged against the accused.

