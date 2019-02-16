Pune all set to run Maha Marathon on Sunday

The stage is all set for running enthusiast from the city who will be taking part in the Maha Marathon – A Lokmat initiative which will take place on Sunday.

The start and end point of the marathon is the Warm Up Athletic Track stadium in Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi.

The half marathon (21-km) will start at 6 am while power run (10-km) will begin at 6:15 am followed by fun run (5-km) and family run (3-km) will commence at 7 am respectively.

For each category, runners are requested to be present an hour before the start time.

The Maha Marathon is coming to the city after conducting successful runs in Nagpur on February 3, 2019, Kolhapur on January 6, 2019, Aurangabad on December 16, 2018, and Nashik December 2, 2018.

The aim of the Maha Marathon is to promote running awareness among the citizen of the country.

Bib distribution today

Runners will get their bibs from boxing hall in Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. Acknowledgement receipt is a must for getting the bib. Goodie bags will be provided to the runners of each category.

Limited edition medal

To celebrate the Lokmat’s centennial year, organisers will be distributing a limited edition medal for all the runners running in the Maha Marathon.

The medal, symbolising this unique journey of the publication and the marathoners depicts the runner in the medal as a newspaper vendor.

Race categories:

Half Marathon (21-km) for above 18 years

Power Run (10-km) for above 16 years

Fun Run (5-km) for above 12 years

Family Run (3-km) open for all

Prize Money:

21-km run:

First: Rs 25,000

Second: Rs 20,000

Third: 15,000

10-km run:

First: Rs 15,000

Second: Rs 12,000

Third: Rs 10,000

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 16:37 IST