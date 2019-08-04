Pune assembly polls: Athawale demands 10 seats in BJP-Sena alliance

pune

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Republican Party of India (A) has demanded 10 assembly seats, including Pimpri and Pune cantonment constituencies, as part of BJP- Shiv Sena alliance.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Ramdas Athawale, union minister and RPI (A) president, said, “I have sent a letter to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrakant Patil with our demands to contest on 10 assembly seats in the state elections as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).”

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Athawale said, “The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are completely decimated and demoralised. It is clear that they will lose the assembly elections.”

“The discussion on the same with the BJP will commence soon. We expect an increased representation in the government,” said Athawale.

According to Athawale, the NDA alliance is unlikely to have any impact because of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

He said, “Prakash Ambedkar and his party lost all the seats that they contested in the assembly elections. Their presence in the state will not have any impact on the results and NDA will come to power in the state with a thumping majority.”

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 16:41 IST