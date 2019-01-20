Pune-based dance teacher booked for molesting student

A 13-year-old girl from Hadapsar, along with help from an a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has lodged a case of molestation against her dance teacher for allegedly touching her and her friend inappropriately during dance sessions. Following the complaint, officials of the Hadapsar police have booked the dance teacher under sections of molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per information given by the Hadapsar police, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, who in turn approached a NGO to lodge a complaint at Hadapsar police station. Police said that the dance teacher stays in Kharadi and as per the complaint he would show obscene videos to the girls and touch them inappropriately. Initially, the girls were threatened by the teacher and so they were reluctant to speak about the incident.

Hadapsar police are further investigating the case and the teacher has been summoned for an inquiry.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 16:14 IST