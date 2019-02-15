Pune-based marine engineer duped of Rs 1 lakh under pretext of job offer

A Pune-based marine engineer was duped of Rs 1 lakh under the false pretext of a job offer. The complaint was filed by the victim identified as Ankit Khot, 24 a resident Ganeshkhind road at Shivajinagar police station on Thursday.

According to the complainant the incident took place between September 24 and 28, 2018.

According to the police, Khot who is a graduate from Tolani Marintime institute was looking for a job. Khot received an email from an email address that claimed to be from Evergreen Marine Corporation, a Taiwanese shipping company. The email was sent regarding a job offer on the pacific marine line on contract with the Taiwanese shipping company. The email sender also asked Khot to pay Rs 1,10,000 as a part of the contract to which Khot complied. However when Khot contacted Evergreen Marine Corporation he learned that the company had no record of such a contract and realiased that he was duped.

Pramod Waghmare, police inspector (crime) of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the case. “Khot had worked in another company for two years and was looking for another job which is when he received the email form a person who claimed to be from the Taiwanese company,” said Waghmare.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 419 (punishment for cheating with personation), 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Shivajinagar police station.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:25 IST