Pune-based surgeon alleges extortion by fellow doctors, six booked

The city police have booked six people including doctors from Delhi and Hyderabad after a known obesity surgeon from Pune levelled allegations of extortion and defamation. Dr Jayashree Todkar, 47, filed a complaint against six doctors, including three from Delhi, and one each from Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad for running a smear campaign against her in order to allegedly prevent her from running for the president of Obesity Surgeons Society of India (OSSI). The six doctors then asked her for ₹15-20 lakh in order to stop spreading defamatory emails about her, according to Todkar's complaint.

The six named in the case were identified as Dr Surendra Dhore Patil from Pune; Dr Mufazal Lakdawala from Mumbai; Dr Suredra Ugale from Hyderabad; and Dr Rajesh Khullar, Dr Pradeep Chowbe and Dr Atul Peers from Delhi. A case under Sections 385 (extortion), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the doctors at the Samarth police station on Wednesday.

"We will investigate all the allegations made by her in the complaint before taking the next step. She works at various hospitals here (in Pune) and in Mumbai and has been practising for the past 23 years. She sent a written complaint to us and we registered the case on Wednesday," said senior police inspector (PI) RV Mahajan, who is also investigating the case.

Dr Todkar alleged in her complaint that the harassment started in April 2017 after the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) - Asia Pacific Conference (APC) - held in Goa. When Dr Todkar said that she wanted to run for the post of president of OSSI, the doctors started a smear campaign against her through email. She had to answer questions related to the contents of the said emails to various people, according to her complaint. In February, the doctors called her to Delhi for an emergency meeting and mistreated her before asking her for ₹15-20 lakh in order to stop spreading emails, she said. She has submitted copies of the emails to the police.