Pune cop’s wife kills son, commits suicide; mother-in-law arrested

The morgue at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday morning, was teeming with friends and relatives of police constable Amit Kamble, 30, hours after his wife Janhavi Kamble, 22, had killed their almost two-year-old son Shivansh before hanging herself to death.

Her parents, meanwhile, were at the Hadapsar police station filing a complaint against her mother-in-law who was named in Janhavi’s suicide note.

The deceased woman’s mother-in-law Sujata Dattatray Kamble, 55, was arrested in a case under Sections 498(a) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Her husband, Dattatray Bhagwan Kamble, 60, who retired from the Hadapsar police station as an assistant sub-inspector a year-and-a-half ago, was also detained and questioned before being released.

Minutes after his night shift came to an end, constable Amit Kamble went to his Tilekar Vasti, Magarpatta home at 5am expecting his parents to be asleep in one room of the three-floor house and his wife and son in the other. He entered the room to find his wife hanging from the ceiling and his son’s limp body lying on their bed.

Amit Kamble called assistant police inspector Lonare, the officer with whom he had worked the night shift, who in turn called Sunil Tambe, senior police inspector of Hadapsar police station who rushed to Amit Kamble’s house. Various other senior officials including Prakash Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, zone-5; Sunil Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police, among others, also visited the spot.

Janhavi and Amit were married three years ago just before Janhavi could finish her diploma in pharmacy. They lived in a joint family ever since. Their son, Shivansh, was four days shy of turning two years of age.

In the two-page note written in Marathi, Janhavi Amit Kamble, 22, expressed her love for her policeman husband, Amit Kamble, and justified her decision to end their son’ life. A part of Janhavi’s suicide note directly translates to: “I love you. I’m sorry. I’m taking our son because it will be difficult for you to handle him and will constantly remind you of me.” She had further added that the constant torturous behaviour of her mother-in-law had driven her to end her life.

Each floor of the three-floor house was occupied by one of the three brothers of which Amit is the youngest. While Amit’s elder brother works in a private company, the eldest brother is unemployed owning to a mental condition, according to senior PI Tambe.

The case will be investigated by assistant police inspector Amit Kale of the Magarpatta police outpost in the Hadapsar police station jurisdiction.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 14:49 IST