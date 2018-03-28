Pune court orders action against BJP MLA Tilekar for threatening, assaulting man

A local court in Pune ordered the Kondhwa police station to register a case against a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Yogesh Tilekar, his brother Chetan Tilekar and a few others for threatening and assaulting a man, his friends and family.

The order was passed by junior judicial magistrate first class JS Kokate of the Cantonment court on Monday and issued on Tuesday. The court has ordered that the complaint be sent for investigation under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the police station concerned - Kondhwa police station.

The complainant, Yogesh Lakshman Kamthe, claims that his friend Atul Hanumanth Gite, was assaulted by Tilekar before the MLA tried to kill his parents. When Kamthe and Gite approached the police with a complaint, the police refused to file the case, the complainant alleges.

"None of the allegations are true. Let the police investigate. They will not find anything because I did not do anything," said Tilekar, when asked about the incident.

“I have been in the public life since the last 20 years. This is a political agenda against me. The complainants you mentioned have criminal record. You must look into that. Me and my family serve the people of our area," he added.

Senior police inspector Milind Gaikwad of the Kondhwa police station, said, "I have not yet received the court order. I will look into it and get back to you."

On the morning of March 1, the complainant and his friends were at the Kondhwa police station when Tilekar allegedly called Kamthe and threatened to kill him and his family. A little after Kamthe told the police about it, Tilekar's brother Chetan arrived at the police station and forced Kamthe into a Fortuner car while verbally abusing him, according to the complaint. The men with Tilekar, then, threatened the complainant with a gun before hitting him on the head.

“After the incident at the police station, the complainant wrote to the chief minister as well as police commissioner demanding action against Tilekar. However, the police did not take cognisance of the case even then," read a statement from advocate Vijaysingh Narayanrao Thombre, representing the complainant.