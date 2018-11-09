Pune cybercrime police arrest two for duping finance company

Two men from Karnataka were arrested by the cybercrime cell of Pune police for card fraud of Rs 3,65,000. The two were identified as Vikas Somshekhar (26) and Sanju Shashikumar (25), both residents of Tumkur in Karnataka.

The two gained information of a customer of the finance company and got the phone number linked to the card. The equated monthly instalments (EMI) card holder’s information was provided by the caller in the way of verification for gaining access to the account. The complaint in the matter was filed by Hemant Ahirrao, a resident of Katraj and an employee of Bajaj Finserv a finance company.

Once the registered number was change the fraudsters then shopped on online sites for goods worth Rs 3,65,000, according to the police. These incidents happened between May 22 and October 26.

Once the company realised what had happened, a complaint and subsequently a case was registered at Vimantal police station. Initially a case under Sections 420 and 419 of Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified people.

The investigation was carried out by the cybercrime, as well as, local police. During technical investigation by the cybercrime cell, the police realised that the two operated from Bengaluru and Tumkur. A team headed by Kiran Aute police sub inspector and three constables went to Bengaluru and Tumkur during their search. On November 3 the two were found in a house rented by Shashikumar from where they were arrested.

The police recovered five mobile phones, 14 sim cards, seven ATM cards, a laptop which was collectively worth Rs 87,000. The two were sent into police custody and handed over to the officials of Vimantal police station.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 15:39 IST