Pune distributors to get new books from Balbharati on Tuesday

After the change in Class X syllabus, Balbharati will make the new books available to the book dealers from Tuesday, days before the classes are to start.

In the past few years, books were made available in the market many days after classes began, leading to inconvenience for students and teachers. This year, Balbharati, which is responsible for the production of books for school students studying in the Maharashtra state board, had decided that the books will be made available in the last week of March. However owing to the long weekend, the organisation will start distributing the books through its 10 depots across the state on Tuesday. Distributors of books will collect books from these depots and circulate them to local book shops.

“Banks had been closed on Monday due to the annual closing of bank accounts, which could have affected the smooth distribution of the new books. So, we had to postpone it to Tuesday. From Tuesday, banks will begin to operate as usual and new books distribution will commence from all centres simultaneously, ”said Sunil Magar director of Balbharati.

Distributors are required to pay money through NEFT to get books from Balbharti,but the banks had been closed for more than 4 days, with Saturday being the only working day. So those who had made the deposit through NEFT on Saturday, were supposed to collect the new books on Monday. Considering the situation, many distributors had protested against Balbharati, demanding a delay. Many rued that the decision to postpone the process should have been announced earlier.“Balbharati was forced to take the decision after we protested but they should have realised the situation, foreseen the bank holidays and set up the date accordingly. This short-sightedness was not expected and it is putting us in an inconvenient position,” said one of the distributors requesting anonymity.