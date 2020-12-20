Pune district reports 667 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

pune

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:46 IST

The state health department reported 667 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday and eight deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.66 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.41 lakh have recovered, 7,710 have been reported dead and 17,213 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 342 new cases taking the total count to 1,87,963 and one death which took the death toll to 4,372, while PCMC reported 153 new cases taking the final count to 92,202 and four deaths took the death toll to 1,264.

Pune rural reported 172 new cases taking the final count to 86,154 and three deaths which took the death toll to 2,039 according to the state health department.

The department reported that 3,119 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 17.81 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.14%. Also, 3,940 new cases in the state were reported on Tuesday taking the total to over 18.92 lakh.

In addition, 74 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 49,771. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57%. Out of 1,20,59,235 laboratory samples, 18,92,707 have been tested positive (15.7%) for COVID19 until today. Currently 5,00,360 people are in home quarantine and 4,020 people are in institutional quarantine.