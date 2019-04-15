Pune doctor booked for patient’s death

The Khadki police have booked Dr Pushpa Niranjan Joshi (68), in a case of medical negligence that caused the death of 25-year-old Ashish Rahul Alhat, a resident of Range Hills, Khadki.

According to police, the incident took place on October 5, 2018, at Joshi Clinic in the Range Hills market area of Khadki.

The accused doctor has been successfully running the clinic in Range Hills, Khadki, for at least a decade, police said.

The deceased’s mother, Meena Alhat (48), also a resident of Range Hills, lodged the complaint with the Khadki Police on Sunday, April 14.

According to the complaint , Ashish Alhat was given an injection by the accused doctor, after which he suffered an adverse reaction. Dr Pushpa Joshi is accused of not taking immediate steps to restore Alhat’s failing health, leading to his death.

According to the police, the case has been filed under IPC 304 (A), after a medical report from Sassoon General Hospital, regarding the death, was received by the police.

Police sub inspector (PSI) Chhaya Kamble, investigating the case, said that the deceased complained about uneasiness in his chest and was rushed to the clinic.

“He was administered an injection after which his body turned black with saliva flowing from his mouth. He died due a medical complication and reaction to the drug. After the incident happened last year, a case was filed and we sent all the documents to Sassoon Hospital’s expert committee of doctors. The committee recommend a case of negligence be registered against the said doctor. We have booked her accordingly,” she said.

The deceased’s mother is a safai worker in the Khadki Cantonment office, while the deceased used to do odd jobs at different places.

