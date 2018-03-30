Pune lounge bars serve GST to customers, skip to pay government’s share

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune zonal unit, raided pubs and lounges across the city over alleged evasion of the goods and services tax (GST). The intelligence unit stated that one such lounge was found charging GST on alcoholic drinks even though currently they are outside the purview of GST.

" An amount of Rs 20 lakh was collected by the restaurant on alcoholic drinks and the same was not deposited to the government exchequer. It was also found that a restaurant having turnover of more than Rs 6.5 crore, had not taken GST registration. As per the law, GST registration must be taken when turnovercrosses Rs 20 lakh. Officers directed the owners of that restaurant to obtain GST registration immediately and pay the GST amount,” a release issued by the unit stated.

The raids were conducted in Mumbai and Pune by Vikram Wani,additional director, DGGI and Vaishali Patange, deputy director.Raids were also conducted at chartered accountancy firms engaged in consulting wherein it was found that the firms collected GST from their customers of around Rs 13.5 crore and had not paid it to the government.

"People may come forward and contribute to the effective implementation of GST by sharing information about GST evasion instances. Anonymity of such persons will be maintained," the unit has said.