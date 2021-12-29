e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

Pune man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

PSI Sangeeta Gode said that a case has been lodged under IPC 376 (rape) against the accused

pune Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:17 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
In another case, the Wakad police have arrested a 28-year-old on charges of raping a woman at a hotel located near Jagtap Dairy on November 11.
In another case, the Wakad police have arrested a 28-year-old on charges of raping a woman at a hotel located near Jagtap Dairy on November 11.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

The Wakad police booked a businessman for raping a 26-year-old air hostess in Wakad. The duo had met over a dating app. The victim had gone to a hotel, where the accused forced her to consume alcohol. He later took her home, where he raped her.

PSI Sangeeta Gode said that a case has been lodged under IPC 376 (rape) against the accused. “They met on a dating app,” she said.

In another case, the Wakad police have arrested a 28-year-old on charges of raping a woman at a hotel located near Jagtap Dairy on November 11.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused threatened the victim with dire consequences and raped her at the hotel. He threatened to kill her two brothers.

The police have invoked IPC 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the accused. PSI Sangeeta Gode is investigating the case.

