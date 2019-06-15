Pune man slits son’s throat over suspicion of wife’s infidelity

A man, in a fit of rage over the alleged extra marital affair of his wife, attacked his family members with a sharp weapon killing his six-year-old son and wounding the wife and his brother-in-law.

The accused, Yogesh Parasram Basere (35), then tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrist. He has been arrested by the Loni Kalbhor police.

The incident took place at Pathare vasti, 25 km from Pune on Thursday night.

The deceased son has been identified as Ayush Yogesh Basere (6).

The injured wife is Gauri, alias Kiran Basere (26), and her brother, i.e, the accused’s brother-in–law, Bharat Uttam Shirole (28).

While Shirole is out of danger, the wife, Gauri Basere, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sassoon General Hospital.

Shirole lodged the first information report (FIR), which stated that Yogesh Basere suspected his wife Gauri was having an extra-marital affair. Two days ago (on Tuesday), they had a fight, after which, Gauri came to stay at her brother’s residence which is located in the immediate neighbourhood.

The accused came to Bharat’s house at 11pm (on Thursday) and said that he wanted to talk to his wife.

They spoke for 20 minutes, after which he pulled out a knife and attacked her on the neck. Similarly, he attacked his son Ayush on his neck which led to excessive bleeding. He then attacked Shinde. The son, Ayush, died before he could reach hospital.

Assistant police inspector RL Mahanor, said, “The accused has been arrested on charges of murder and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The weapon of crime has been recovered.”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 14:30 IST