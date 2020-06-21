e-paper
Pune police act against social media accounts

The police have filed an FIR against 18 social media accounts while 103 videos on TikTok and 37 posts on Facebook were reported to the respective social media site as well till June 18.

pune Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
Of the 103 posts on TikTok, 67 were deleted whereas on Facebook, 12 of the 37 posts were deleted, according to the police.
Of the 103 posts on TikTok, 67 were deleted whereas on Facebook, 12 of the 37 posts were deleted, according to the police.
         

The murder of Viraj Jagtap (20) in Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad has led to an online outrage among the protesters of caste-discrimination even as the online activism has attracted attention from police who have initiated action against various social media accounts for provocative messages with caste overtones.

Of the 103 posts on TikTok, 67 were deleted whereas on Facebook, 12 of the 37 posts were deleted, according to the police.

The Maharashtra State Cyber Cell has also served warning notices under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure to some, according to an official of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“We have registered a case against 18 handles from various locations for posts against the girl who as per the police complaint was in love with the girl from accused’s family, case is registered at Sangvi police station,” said Vinayak Dhakane of Pimpri Chinchwad police

