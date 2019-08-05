Pune police arrest 33 vehicle thieves in a major two-day crackdown

pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:17 IST

In a major crackdown on criminals, Pune crime branch, arrested 33 vehicle thieves, in the past two days.

The police have also been patrolling the streets at night in an attempt to keep vigilantes at bay. “ We checked 85 suspicious persons and of them, 33 turned out to be vehicle thieves,” said Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) Pune police.

The action has come after express directives from K Venkatesham, commissioner, Pune police ordered a crackdown on crimes across the city, with the mission of making Pune safe and secure for citizens.

Action against hotels and establishments

The police booked the establishment owners of 17 hotels for being functional beyond the deadline. Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) said that action was taken against establishments found violating the midnight deadline.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell in association with the Anti Extortion Cell took action against prominent hotels in Hadapsar- Kondhwa-NIBM-Salunkhe Vihar area. Besides, 11 establishments have been booked for illegally serving the banned tobacco products to the customers and underage customers.

The action was taken by officials of all five crime branch units, including sleuths from the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) and Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Friday and Saturday under the guidance of Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime) and Bachan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

