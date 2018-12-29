Pune railway division to construct subways by eliminating 119 level crossings

In light of the train that rammed into a school van, leaving 13 children dead at an unmanned railway crossing in April this year, Indian Railways has decided to eliminate all level crossings by March 31, 2020.

Central railways Pune division has undertaken the responsibility of eliminating the 119 level crossings in Pune district. The work will be carried out in a phase wise manner with 25 level crossings being eliminated in the coming year with the construction of subways at the respective locations. The remaining 94 will be completed in the following year.

Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Milind Deuskar said, “So far we have received no objection certificate from the district collector’s office for the construction of a total of 58 subways in the Pune division, thus eliminating the level crossings. While by the end of next year, we will complete building 25 subways, the remaining will be completed in the following year.”

The subways will also facilitate citizens passing by, therefore saving time as they will not have to wait at the level crossings gate, added Deuskar.

A senior official of the Central railways Pune division requesting anonymity said, “The construction cost per subway is Rs 3 crore which will be shared between the state government and Indian railways. State government agencies will now have to form dedicated teams to undertake a survey of the level crossings gates in Pune division, post which the state government will compile a detailed report.”

Once the tender for the work of subways is awarded, the Railways will hand over the 50 per cent of the project cost to the state government, added the railway official.

