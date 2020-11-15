Pune rural police dispose of illegally mined sand worth Rs 1.2 crore

pune

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:14 IST

The Pune rural police found and destroyed illegally mined sand worth Rs 1.2 crore in Daund, Pune on Friday. Six men were booked in the case which was later registered at the Daund police station.

“At 11pm, some people were found mining the sand with the help of a fibre and section boats. We took help of a local boat to enter the river flow and arrested them in the act,” read a statement from the police.

The six were identified as Anil Popat Giramkar, Dada Zubar Giramkar, Mahesh alias Pappu Hanumant Kothbire, all residents of Shrigonda in Ahmednagar; Bablu Pandurang Ifte, Deepak Suresh Mane, and Ganesh Mohan Shejal, all residents of Devalgaon in Daund, according to the police.

“We have not yet arrested them. We are looking for them while further investigation is on,” said police inspector Narayan Pawar of Daund police station.

The men were found in the stretch of Bhima river that flows through Deulgaon Raje area of Vadgaon Darekar in Pedgaon village of Daund taluka.

The police intercepted one fibre boat used by the miners and had to follow the other boats for around two kilometres in the river as they tried to flee, according to the police statement.

The police used the first fibre boat that was intercepted to chase the other five fibre boats and three section boats.

A case under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 421 of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Sections 9 and 15 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 was registered at Daund police station.