Pune’s guardian minister proposes 8 per cent TDR on biodiversity park land

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has placed the ball in the state government’s court on whether to allow eight per cent construction on the biodiversity park land or just give transfer of development rights (TDR).

As instructed by Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister, a committee was appointed and headed by Girish Bapat, the guardian minister to review the decision regarding construction on BDP land. Bapat undertook a meeting with all elected representatives from the city and party leaders on May 4 at the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and discussed the issue.

A proposal was drawn to allow eight per cent TDR on BDP land

After the resolution, Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner, wrote a letter to the urban development department of the state to seek permission to allow eight per cent TDR on BDP land in the city as well as allow construction of water tanks on the reserved BDP land.

Transfer of development rights (TDR) is a voluntary, incentive- based programme that allows landowners to sell development rights from their land to a developer or other interested party who then can use these rights to increase the density of development at another designated location.

The proposal submitted by the municipal administration is a little confusing since it has only mentioned TDR and is not clear on whether it wants to allow construction or not.

When contacted, BJP MLAs on condition of anonymity said that the state government will take the final decision on the proposal to allow the eight per cent green TDR and allow the plot owner to build on eight per cent of the total land.

BJP MLA Yogesh Tilekar said that he is of the view that instead of acquiring the land, it is better to allow eight per cent construction on the proposed land as it will be a win-win situation. The plot owner will plant trees and the civic administration will not need to acquire the land to maintain the BDP.

If the government does not construction, plot owners may sell the plots by creating small plots, a phenomena which is happening in various areas.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde, who was also present for the BDP meeting in the month of May, said that the Congress and other party leaders did not put any proposal to allow eight per cent TDR and it seems that the BJP guardian minister took a meeting on his own.

Despite repeated attempts, Bapat could not be reached for a comment.

TURN OF EVENTS

The chief minister called a meeting to sort out the Chhhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial and Metro station issue - February 6, 2018

Chief minister shifted the Shivaji Maharaj Memorial to Chandni chowk, which falls under BDP land and promised to give a special status to it

As instructed by the CM, Bapat called a meeting in the PMC to discuss the city's overall BDP issue - May 4, 2018

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao wrote a letter to the urban development department and to seek permission to allow eight per cent TDR on BDP land and construction of Shivaji Maharaj memorial as well as water tanks - June 4, 2018