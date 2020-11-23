e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune suburbs overflow with garbage post-Diwali

Pune suburbs overflow with garbage post-Diwali

The areas particularly affected are Parvati, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Aundh, Mohammadwadi, NIBM, Wagholi, Vimannagar and Vishrantwadi

pune Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:19 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Garbage was spotted lying at the roadside in Katraj. Unhygienic conditions like these are prevailing in the city which are proving to be a breeding place for germs and other diseases.
Garbage was spotted lying at the roadside in Katraj. Unhygienic conditions like these are prevailing in the city which are proving to be a breeding place for germs and other diseases.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The major suburbs of Pune are grappling with overflowing garbage dumped at public places post-Diwali. The garbage lifting work has been hit due to the non-availability of manpower and health workers not visiting the suburbs since the festival.

The areas particularly affected are Parvati, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Aundh, Mohammadwadi, NIBM, Wagholi, Vimannagar and Vishrantwadi.

According to residents in the area, unhygienic conditions are already prevailing in the city and the open containers are proving to be a breeding place for germs and other toxic substances.

“The garbage issue has become a topic of concern for area residents as foul-smelling garbage is getting entangled in the two-wheelers passing through the area. Flies and other organisms are breeding at the garbage spots which is threatening public health in our area,” said Sachin Kshirsagar, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

Kasturba Vasahat and Indira Vasahat in Aundh has witnessed overflowing garbage during the past four days while garbage bins in Vadgaonsheri gaothan, Thite Vasti and Nagpul roadsides in Kharadi have been overflowing with no action in sight.

Pradeep Chopde, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth said, “The entire expenditure on garbage management is wasteful exercise unless and until the garbage generated is disposed in the same area where it is generated. The current elected representatives lack the necessary acumen in dealing with issues of garbage generation and its disposal. PMC must immediately remove the garbage from those spots and clean up the area with disinfectants. Such lackadaisical behavior during the Covid-19 crisis is uncalled for.”

PMC solid waste management chief Sanjay Gawade said, “We are taking necessary steps for quick disposal of garbage. There were some issues related to ground clearance and have been sorted out.”

top news
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In