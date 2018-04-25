Pune Tree authority misses meeting deadlines, puts major infrastructure projects on hold

The Pune tree authority has not held a meeting since January 2018, cancelling three scheduled scheduled meetings since then.

Requests for cutting of 329 trees in the city are currently pending and cannot be acted on without the tree authority’s sanction; that sanction cannot happen without the authority meeting.

Major infrastructure projects have inadvertently been stalled because permission to cull trees cannot be had. However, Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Reports that the project getting delayed because of no permission from PMC authorities to cut tress near the Deccan area are false. We have no intention of cutting down any trees. Work near Deccan is already in progress.”

Sandeep Kale, tree authority member, said, “We have not been able to meet after January 2018. The civic commissioner, who presides over the tree authority, was moved and after that, additional commissioner Sheetal Ugale did not conduct a meeting. We are waiting to hear from Saurabh Rao, the new commissioner, who incidentally is also on leave.”

Dayanand Ghatge, secretary, Pune tree authority, is also on medical leave till April 27. Acting secretary Ganesh Sonune said, “I don’t think a meeting will take place earlier than first week of May. Anyways, it takes three days for the docket to be read before being discussed at the meeting.”

According to Shilpa Bhosale, member of the authority, “There are trees at stake here. The general public has also written to the office seeking permissions. One has to understand that the PMC has separated the tree authority from the garden department with the intent of maintaining green cover; but with no meetings taking place we are concerned that permissions may not be given out hastily.”

According to the civic mandate, the tree authority must conduct a meeting every 21 days.The PMC commissioner is allowed to take a decision to cut trees after the tree authority’s approval. When permission is sought for cutting more than 25 trees tree authority’s permission is mandatory.