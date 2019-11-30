e-paper
Purandar airport: Seven deputy collectors to oversee land acquisition process

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2019 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune district administration appointed seven deputy collectors to oversee the land acquisition process in seven villages for the proposed airport at Purandar.

The appointed officials will carry out designated tasks through the ‘Land Pooling Unit’ wherein they will directly contact locals and resolve all their issues, said a senior officer from the administration who is aware of the developments.

The move is being regarded as a major step in the direction of commissioning of the international airport even as locals, led by newly-elected Congress MLA Sanjay Jagtap, have opposed the airport at the current location.

A total of 2,832 hectares will be acquired for the project from the seven villages, namely Pargaon, Khanawadi, Munjwadi, Ekhatpur, Kumbharvalan, Vanpuri and Udachiwadi. A proposal seeking land acquisition was sent to the state government in 2017 and was recently approved after which the seven officials have been appointed. 

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said that officers of the rank of deputy collectors have been appointed to carry out the land acquisition process. “They are land acquisition officers for these villagers and they will try to resolve the issues with a win-win situation for both the parties involved. All the processes will be followed for a smooth land acquisition,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) will be the special purpose vehicle for the project. An amount estimated to be worth Rs 3,513 has been sanctioned for the project.

In the first phase, a company has been formed comprising Pune Metropolitan and Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to run the project. Cidco will have 51 per cent stake, MADC will have 19 per cent while PMRDA and MIDC will have 15 per cent stake each in the company.

The district administration has suggested a number of measures to resolve the issue of compensation to farmers whose land will be acquired for the project, including a suggestion to make them stakeholders in the project by giving them their shares. However, the state is yet to respond to the suggestions. 

“I have discussed the issue of relocation with member of Parliament Supriya Sule. Instead of the sanctioned seven villages, we can take land from other spots to resolve the problem. We want the project, but at a different site ,” MLA Sanjay Jagtap said.

