Recruitment drive: 60% engineering students in Pune placed

In a good sign for fresh engineering graduates, companies coming in for campus recruitments this year are taking in more number of students from the engineering colleges in comparison to last year.

Dr Uttam Chaskar, chief placement officer of the College of Engineering, Pune said that more number of students getting placed is good for the colleges too as it will increase the placement per cent of the college. According to Chaskar, 65 per cent of the students of COEP are already placed even as the placement drive is going on. “The market has not shown an exponential growth in the recent times, however it has had no impact on the placements in the college. We have registered 65 per cent placement this year, which is at least 20 per cent more than that of the previous year during January,” he said.

Amol Ranadive, chief placement officer of Vishwakarma university also said that companies are showing great interest in campus recruitments this year. “At least 60 per cent of our engineering students have already been placed. There has been openings in IT sector, computer, mechanical and electrical engineering streams.”

The Vishwakarma learning lab (VLL) which is part of the Vishwakarma university provides industry exposure to students for enhancing their employability apart from giving them relevant training through Vishwakarma Online Learning Platform, said Ranadive.

Dr Hemant Mali, chief placement officer of MIT-World Peace University said that atleast 65 per cent of students have already been placed. “We aim to achieve more than 90 per cent placement this year,” said Mali.

The average compensation package for a graduate engineering trainee varies from college to college, with the average package this year being 5.5 lakhs per annum, which is 20% higher than last year (average 4.6 lakhs per annum).

Safna Hasan, COEP student of Computer Science Engineering branch said, “I have been placed at a bank called Society General. This year’s placement has been significantly high when compared to previous year. Also, the average package this year for the computer science branch is atleast 8 lakhs. ”

