Rs 1.20 crore: Paltan’s Tomar play for Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

Season 4, 6 and now 7 - It seems Nitin Tomar has a special bond with the city which keeps him connected to it and if we go BY his words, then he is “fitter and better prepared for Puneri Paltan”, for the upcoming season, which starts on July 19.

On day one of the auction of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7in Mumbai, Puneri Paltan bought seven players. Tomar attracted a bid of Rs 1.20 crore, while Girish Ernak (Rs 33 lakh), Emad Sedaghatnia (Rs 11.25 lakh), Hadik Tajik (Rs 10 lakh), Surjeet Singh (Rs 55 lakh), Manjeet (Rs 63 lakh) and Darshan Kadian (Rs 20 lakh), respectively, made up the day’s tally.

Paltan stole Tomar via the Final Bid Match card (FBM) from Tamil Thalaivas. The Chennai-based team bid Rs 1.20 crore for Tomar, before Paltan got him back.

“I am grateful that Pune team has again showed confidence in me. I will definitely play better than last season. I don’t have any injury concern and fitness-wise, I am feeling good as of now,” said Nitin Tomar over telephone.

Tomar had started season six on right track for Paltan but injury in later part kept him out of the tournament.

“Having Anup Kumar as the coach of the team will be an advantage. Under his captainship, I have played for India in 2016 World Cup. He knows my game, so If I make any mistakes he will tell me freely. It is good to have him around,” added Tomar.

Pune team also brought season 6 captain Girish Ernak to their squad. Ernak had decent outing in Season 6.

Coach Anup Kumar who was looking for a balanced squad is happy with the way things went on day 1 of the auction.

“Day one of the auction was good and went as we had planned. Our aim was to form a balanced team. We have placed our bets on two Iranians who will bring value to the squad. We have three of our ex-Puneri Paltan players back – Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak and Surjeet Singh, who will strengthen our defence and raiding departments,” added Kumar.

