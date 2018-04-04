Rs 323 crore set aside for New Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate

The 25 lakh residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are looking forward to the early setting up of the new police commissionerate after the Maharashtra State Home Department took the decision to set up a new police commissionerate for the region. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently had announced in the Maharashtra state assembly that the government planned a new commissionerate for the area and it will be commissioned in a few months’ time.

Joint Commissioner (law and order) Ravindra Kadam said,“Hopefully, the new commissionerate will be declared on May 1 and it will take a minimum of 6 months to get functional.”

The home department officials stated the state finance department has also sanctioned in principle the final assessment of expenditure for setting up of a new police commissionerate in Pimpri-Chinchwad. This includes the expenditure towards recruiting manpower, setting up a state-of-the-art infrastructure, vehicles, salary and allied expenditure.

New commissionerate: For better, efficient policing The city commissionerate will now be bifurcated into eastern and western regions instead of the previous north and south regions and four new assistant commissioners offices will be opened up after the inclusion of two rural police station areas into the city PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY

According to the home department's budget, Rs 323 crore will be the expenditure for setting up the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, which would be catering to a population of nearly 25 lakh including the 5 lakh population residing in the Pune rural police jurisdiction around the twin industrial township.

The new commissionerate is being set up in the wake of the union and state government directives that urban areas in the country have been witnessing rapid growth resulting in challenges for the cops. The National police commission has recommended in the 6th report that Police Commissionerate should be set up in cities with a population of five lakhs and above, and in places where speedy urbanization and industrialization happens. The commission stated that a commissionerate can be started in urban areas with population of 10 lakhs and above in metropolitan areas and any other notified area as mentioned in the Model Police Bill, 2015.

Additional Director General of Police ( ADGP) Retired Rajendra Sonwane said that the new commissionerate is aimed at reducing the stress on the city commissionerate and ensuring that citizens get responsive and professional policing in the near future. Sonawane added that even newly-developed areas can now be policed effectively.